Metro-east jewelry store going out of business after 32 years

The Jewel Box in Troy plans to close at the end of the year.
The jewelry store, at 199 E. U.S. Highway 40, has been in business for 32 years.
“It’s definitely a job where you enjoy the pleasure of seeing people and looking at sparkly things all day long,” said Rita Wade, who is managing the going out of business sale. “It is a lot of fun. We get to be a part of relationships of people’s lives and joys of special moments, to engagements, anniversaries, births of a first child (where) every single moment is represented with a piece of jewelry.”
Wade said the owners, Mary Jacob and her daughter Paulette Darlington, want to spend more time with their family.
They’re both able to retire, but “they’ve got a lot of spunk left,” Wade said.
Darlington and Jacob lease their location in Troy.
“The owner of the building will be leasing this space to, hopefully, someone else,” Wade said.
For more information, call 618-667-3973.
St. Louis Bread Co.
The new St. Louis Bread Co. location at 5801 Belleville Crossing opened Sunday.
It offers additional parking, a drive-through and an updated interior with Panera 2.0 features, such as Rapid Pick Up and kiosk ordering.
With this new location opening, the company has said it plans to close its downtown location at 113 E. Main St. in Belleville.
The new location is a larger space, company officials said.
Evergreen Beauty
Evergreen Beauty has opened inside St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights next to JC Penney and across from Starbucks.
Pramila Tiwari, of Fairview Heights, is the owner of Evergreen Beauty and is from Nepal. She has more than 14 years of experience.
The salon offers threading, waxing, microdermabrasion, skin treatment, eyelash extensions, tinting and henna, among other services.
“We offer everything under one roof,” Tiwari said.
For more information, call 618-726-7780.
Euphoric Beauty
In November, Markia Ivy, of Edwardsville, opened Euphoric Beauty at 503 St. Louis St.
The shop offers accessories and hair care products in downtown Edwardsville.
“I want people of all ethnicities and from all walks of life to experience euphoric beauty, a beauty that transcends them,” said Ivy, in an Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center news release. “My goal is to create a store where anyone can tap into the beauty that lies within them.”
For more information about Euphoric Beauty, call the shop at 618-307-9838.
