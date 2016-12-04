One dead after driver falls asleep on Interstate 270

A 71-year-old man died at the scene of a car crash Saturday night after the driver of another car fell asleep behind the wheel, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
D’Angelo N. Bernaugh, 20, of St. Louis was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe eastbound on Interstate 270 just west of U.S. Route 67 when she fell asleep behind the wheel at approximately 10:50 p.m. The car then struck from behind a Grand Marquis driven by Thomas C. Orbin, 71, of Florissant, forcing the vehicle off the road and into a street lamp.
Orbin was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Hazelwood EMS personnel at 11:06 p.m. Orbin was traveling with Pamela J. Orbin, 70, who was seriously injured in the crash. She was taken to SSM Health DePaul Hospital.
Bernaugh was not injured, according to the report.
