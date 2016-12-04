Metro-East News

December 4, 2016 2:41 PM

Traffic at ‘standstill’ on I-55 after 3-vehicle crash

EAST ST. LOUIS

Traffic was backed up Sunday afternoon on southbound Interstate 55 after a three-vehicle crash involving a semi-trailer blocked at least some of the roadway, according to the traffic reporting website Waze.

No one was injured or trapped in the vehicles, according to police scanner traffic. One driver stuck in the area reported via the website that traffic was at a “standstill” as of 2:15 p.m.

Illinois State Police and East St. Louis police responded to the incident along with other emergency responders, including MedStar EMS.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. on I-55 where it meets I-64 near the Gateway Motorsports Park.

