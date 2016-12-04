St. Nicholas and German heritage celebrated at Weihnachtsfest

Craig Juelfs (bottom left), 5, and his twin brother Trevor Juelfs get a greeting and candy canes from Mark Westhoff who was dressed as St. Nicholas. They were all at the Weihnachtsfest celebration in Millstadt. They are all from Millstadt.
Steve Nagy
Olivia Heidbrink, 14, performs with fellow members of the German Cultural Society dance group at the Weihnachtsfest celebration in Millstadt. The dance group is based in St. Louis.
An overall view of part of the Weihnachtsfest celebration Sunday in Millstadt.
