Some fog Monday morning; chance of rain overnight, colder later in week

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below:
Monday...Partly cloudy in the morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. High in the mid 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Monday night...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening... Then chance of rain showers after midnight. Low in the mid 30s. Southeast wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning...Then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High around 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Low in the mid 20s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
Wednesday...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow... Possibly mixed with rain in the afternoon. High in the mid 30s. Light wind in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Low around 18.
Thursday...Colder. Partly cloudy. High in the mid 20s.
Thursday night...Partly cloudy. Low around 14.
Friday...Mostly sunny. High in the mid 20s.
Friday night...Partly cloudy. Low around 18.
Saturday through Sunday...Mostly cloudy. High in the upper 30s. Low in the upper 20s.
