Man robbed, shot in chest in south St. Louis

A 65-year-old man was shot in the chest during a robbery in south St. Louis, police told St. Louis media on Sunday.
The man was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition, KMOV reported. The robbery was reported on Odell Street before noon on Sunday. Police said the man was found awake and breathing after being shot in the chest.
The suspect was described as a male with a thin build wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.
The investigation was considered ongoing by Sunday night. No arrests had been reported.
