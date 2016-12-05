One dead after crash; driver facing manslaughter, DWI charges

One 24-year-old is dead and another has been arrested following a serious crash that happened after midnight Sunday in St. Louis County.
St. Louis County Police said in a news release Monday that Michael Jeademann died after a car he was riding in went off the roadway at Hillsboro Road and Meramec Station Road and struck a tree. Police officers responded to the intersection at about 12:25 a.m. Sunday.
The driver, identified as Michaella Baker, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and involuntary manslaughter, police said.
Police said the crash was under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and its accident reconstruction unit.
