No sign of man who attempted to lure elementary school students

There have been no further reports of a suspicious man who reportedly tried to lure three elementary school children toward him last week, according to Belleville School District 118 Superintendent Matt Klosterman.
The unknown man attempted to lure three Abraham Lincoln Elementary School students, all siblings, toward him on Tuesday as they were walking home from school, according to a letter sent to parents from the district.
After the children ran home and told their parents, the man repeatedly drove back and forth erratically in front of their house. The children and their family saw the same man again on Wednesday after school.
The district superintendent said there had been no additional reports as of Monday morning. Klosterman said he checked with officials at each of the district’s schools. He again encouraged parents to review safety tips with their children to ensure they travel to and from school safely.
One of the students described the man as white and middle-aged with gray hair and a mustache, Klosterman said in the letter. When the man approached the children on Tuesday, he was wearing sunglasses and a hat with a feather in it. He reportedly drove an old red and black Chevrolet with an open truck bed and black workbox, according to the letter.
The family then reported the man’s behavior to the school and administrators notified Belleville Police immediately. The superintendent said in the letter district officials continue to work with the police department.
Calls to the police department were not immediately returned Monday.
Safety tips for walking to and from school
- Always walk with a group or at least one friend
- Ask your parents to help you pick a safe route to school and always stick to that route
- If a stranger offers you a ride, say “no” and stay far away from the car
- Don’t talk to strangers and don’t accept things from strangers
- If a stranger starts following you, yell for help and run away. If they follow you in a car, go the opposite direction
Additional information: SafeRouteInfo.org, Adelanto Elementary School District
