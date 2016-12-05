Southbound I-55 in St. Louis closed after man reportedly shot in vehicle

The southbound lanes and on-ramps to I-55 at Arsenal Street are closed to traffic after a man in his 20s was shot in his vehicle, according to television stations KSDK and KMOV.
All lanes of SB I-55 at Arsenal are currently closed to vehicle traffic. Please take alternate route.— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) December 5, 2016
Detectives are investigating the reported shooting, KSDK said. Authorities said the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the television station.
Check back for updates.
Comments