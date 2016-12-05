Metro-East News

Southbound I-55 in St. Louis closed after man reportedly shot in vehicle

ST. LOUIS

The southbound lanes and on-ramps to I-55 at Arsenal Street are closed to traffic after a man in his 20s was shot in his vehicle, according to television stations KSDK and KMOV.

Detectives are investigating the reported shooting, KSDK said. Authorities said the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the television station.

