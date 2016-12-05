Metro-East News

Steve Martin, Martin Short coming to St. Louis next summer

A show featuring comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short is scheduled July 20 at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis.

The theatre website said the show, “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life,” will have stand-up, film clips, musical numbers and conversations from Martin and Short about their experiences in show business. Steep Canyon Rangers, a Grammy-winning bluegrass band, is also set to perform that night.

The show will be presented by Fox Concerts and Larry Magid Entertainment.

Tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, and range between $58 to $253.

