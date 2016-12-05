Special patrols on tap for Illinois State Police in December

Troopers with Illinois State Police District 11 will conduct several special patrols in Madison and St. Clair counties during December.
Special traffic enforcement patrols will focus on what the the state police considers its “fatal four” violations, which contribute to traffic crashes and fatalities. Troopers will be looking for drivers who are driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, safety belt and child restraint violations, speeding and distracted driving. These patrols will be done during day and night hours.
Roadside safety checks are scheduled. Troopers will be looking for “fatal four” violations as well as those driving with suspended or revoked licenses, transporting open alcoholic beverages and other vehicle code and criminal violations.
Occupant restraint enforcement patrols will pay special attention to those violating safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers in the front and back seats to be buckled up.
Nighttime enforcement patrols are between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Police say statistics show that the number of unrestrained drivers killed in traffic crashes is significantly higher at night. Combined with impaired driving, more deaths occur during the overnight hours. Troopers will be focusing on the “fatal four” violations during the patrols.
Alcohol countermeasure patrols will have troopers looking for those operating vehicles while under the influence of alcohol and transporting open alcohol in their vehicle.
All of the extra patrols are paid for by the Illinois Department of Transportation Division of Traffic Safety.
