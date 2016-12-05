Wife of Missouri governor-elect robbed near their St. Louis home

The governor-elect of Missouri posted on his Facebook page Monday that his wife was robbed at gunpoint near their St. Louis home in the Central West End.
Eric Greitens wrote that his wife, Sheena, was “safe - but shaken” after the incident. Greitens, a Republican, beat Democrat Chris Koster last month in a race to replace Jay Nixon, who was not allowed to run because of Missouri’s term limits.
Vice President-elect Mike Pence was among those who reached out to the Greitens family after the incident, according to Pence’s national chairman, Nick Ayers.
.@mike_pence spoke to @EricGreitens and @SheenaGreitens a few moments ago offering prayers and support https://t.co/QA0hOBvTHj— Nick Ayers (@nick_ayers) December 6, 2016
