45-year-old metro-east man identified after fatal interstate crash

A 45-year-old man who died in Washington County after a crash was identified Monday by authorities.
The Washington County Coroner’s Office said Jon L. Lair was killed on Saturday while he was driving his pickup truck on Interstate 64 near Nashville.
Illinois State Police told media through a news release that Lair was traveling eastbound in a Toyota Tundra when he went off the roadway, hit a guardrail, got back onto the interstate, crossed the eastbound lanes and sideswiped a concrete bridge. Police said a semi-truck that was unable to stop had then struck the driver’s side of Lair’s truck.
The semi-truck driver was not injured, but Lair was pronounced dead at the scene after midnight on Saturday by the coroner’s office.
The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit was still investigating the crash on Monday.
According to an obituary, Lair, who lived in Mount Vernon, used to work in local law enforcement. The obituary said Lair started out as a police officer in Grafton and also worked in St. Clair County and Cahokia. It also said he served as a drug enforcement officer in Alorton.
St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson said he formerly worked with Lair when they had both worked at the Cahokia Police Department in the 1990s. Watson said Lair was an officer in Cahokia for about three or four years.
“He was a patrol officer,” Watson said. “He did his job, and he did a good job.”
More recently, the obituary said Lair ran Q and Q Nail Salon with his wife in Mount Vernon.
A visitation was scheduled from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday followed by a funeral service set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
