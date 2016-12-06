Six Flags seeks couples for Guinness World Record kissing contest

There will be plenty of love to go around at Six Flags St. Louis on Saturday when 200 couples from around the region are invited to try to set the Guinness World Record for the most couples kissing under mistletoe.
Six Flags is partnering with seven other parks to try to break the record. So far, there is no record for couples kissing under mistletoe at multiple venues, though a Six Flags in Georgia set the first record for a single venue in December last year with 402 couples kissing, according to television station KIMA. Couples held hands and kissed for at least 10 seconds under mistletoe.
The record for the most couples kissing simultaneously (not under mistletoe) was set in São Paulo, Brazil in May 2014, when 13,577 couples kissed in São Paulo, Brazil, according to Guinness World Records.
Couples will register and be given a mistletoe sprig. Participants should meet at the Celebration of Six Flags area by the Palace Theatre between 2 and 3:15 p.m. The official kiss time will be exactly 4:15 p.m.
All participants must be 17 or older and have a valid identification with them to participate. The event is free with park admission and is limited to the first 200 people.
History of mistletoe
Mistletoe has long been associated with fertility. The weather-hardy plant was used by the Celtic Druids in the 1st century A.D. as a means of restoring fertility, according to History.com. No one is quite sure how mistletoe became associated with the Christmas holiday, but the habit of kissing underneath the storied herb reportedly gained popularity with the middle class in England during the 18th century.
