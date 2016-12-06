Wood River Goodwill suddenly closes due to ‘structural difficulties’

Visitors to the Goodwill store in Wood River were greeted with closed doors and a sign stating that the store would not reopen.
Dave Kutchback, president of MERS-Missouri Goodwill, confirmed that the Wood River store was closed quickly and will not reopen.
“The building itself was having some structural difficulties,” Kutchback said. “There had been issues with the building before, but this latest one made us feel that it was no longer advisable to keep it open. ... We always want our employees and our customers to be safe.”
The building was leased to MERS Goodwill, and Kutchback said the landlord would decide what to do with the building after Goodwill moves out.
The Wood River store is part of MERS-Missouri Goodwill Industries, which stands for “Metropolitan Employment and Rehabilitation Service.” MERS Goodwill operates 44 retail stores and provides services to 54 counties in Missouri and Illinois. MERS Goodwill also provides contracted services for office cleaning, snow removal, paper processing, etc. through its training and employment services programs.
Kutchback said Goodwill employees will be on site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. all this week to assist people picking up previous purchases such as furniture as they prepare to move out of the location. He said they will still have a trailer site at that location for people to continue their donations.
For now, he said, they are encouraging customers to go to their Goodwill stores in Alton, Granite City and Glen Carbon, but they remain open to establishing a new store in another location in Wood River.
Wood River officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
“We’ve been very pleased with the Wood River community and support for the store in that area,” Kutchback said. “We want to continue to do well by the people in Wood River.”
Kutchback said none of the store’s employees will be laid off. All of them will be offered positions in other Goodwill stores, he said.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
Comments