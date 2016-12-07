Snow, rain mix in weekend forecast, possible flurries Wednesday night

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below:
Wednesday...Mostly cloudy. High around 40. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday night...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming clear late. Chance of flurries in the evening. Low around 20. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday...Colder...Sunny. High in the upper 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
Thursday night...Mostly clear. Low around 15. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Friday...Mostly sunny. High in the upper 20s. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Friday night...Partly cloudy. Low around 18.
Saturday...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. High in the upper 30s.
Saturday night...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow...Possibly mixed with rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Sunday...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain... Possibly mixed with snow. High around 40.
Sunday night...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow... Possibly mixed with rain. Low in the mid 20s.
Monday and Monday night...Partly cloudy. High in the upper 30s. Low in the mid 20s.
Tuesday...Mostly cloudy. High around 40. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
