Chicago removes honorary Trump street signs

Chicago city crews have removed honorary Donald Trump street signs near the Trump Tower.
According to the Chicago Tribune, workers took down the remaining two street signs on Wabash Avenue on Sunday morning.
The newspaper reported that some aldermen wanted the signs removed because Trump, during his presidential campaign, often criticized the city as being overrun with crime.
Alderman Brendan Reilly led an effort to have the signs removed.
“When he gets up there on the national stage and trashes Chicago, basically telling folks not to visit this great city, he’s actually making it harder for us to solve our public safety problems by investing in more cops because we need more revenue,” the Chicago Sun-Times quoted Reilly as saying. “That’s why he’s losing his honorary street sign.”
A Sun-Times photo of one of the now-removed signs shows that the signs, hung below regular street signs, stated, “Honorary Trump Plaza.”
