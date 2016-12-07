Anheuser-Busch rolls out ‘smart’ beer fridge for your office

Anheuser-Busch says it has come out with a “smart” refrigerator capable of holding 180 beers and ordering more beer when you run out in the office.
The St. Louis-based company introduced what they called the Office Bud-E Fridge this week, and said they’re currently available for free to offices in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.
“Anheuser-Busch is introducing the latest in ultimate smart technology innovation to ensure ice cold beer is always available for team meetings, happy hours and Fridays at 5 p.m,” the company wrote on its website. “The Office Bud-E Fridge holds 180 beers, and unlike ‘kegerators’ allows companies to stock more beer for longer without the foamy mess and waste.”
The refrigerator is set to come out in six different brand designs, including Bud Light, Budweiser, Shock Top, Goose Island, Blue Point and Golden Road. It was developed by Anheuser-Busch and Buzz Connect.
The Office Bud-E Fridge can be ordered online at officebud-e.com.
