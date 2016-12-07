Couple in 60s found stabbed to death in possible murder-suicide

St. Louis County Police were investigating two stabbing deaths in Fenton and said Tuesday night that the case appeared to be a murder-suicide.
A couple in their 60s was found stabbed to death inside their home located in the 800 block of San Sebastian Drive at around 7 p.m. Monday.
The two were identified as 65-year-old Michael Oppermann and 64-year-old Denise Oppermann, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The couple had multiple stab wounds, police said.
Police said they went to the home Monday night after receiving a call to check on the homeowners. KTVI reported that police found no signs of forced entry.
