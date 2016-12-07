Metro-East News

December 7, 2016 7:50 AM

Couple in 60s found stabbed to death in possible murder-suicide

News-Democrat

St. Louis County Police were investigating two stabbing deaths in Fenton and said Tuesday night that the case appeared to be a murder-suicide.

A couple in their 60s was found stabbed to death inside their home located in the 800 block of San Sebastian Drive at around 7 p.m. Monday.

The two were identified as 65-year-old Michael Oppermann and 64-year-old Denise Oppermann, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The couple had multiple stab wounds, police said.

Police said they went to the home Monday night after receiving a call to check on the homeowners. KTVI reported that police found no signs of forced entry.

Related content

Metro-East News

Comments

Videos

Our War: Marine wounded on Iwo Jima proudest of helping Guam natives

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos