Illinois firearm deer harvest down 7,418 from last year

Hunters harvested a preliminary total of 79,429 deer during the seven-day Illinois firearm deer season that closed on Sunday, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
That figure compares to the final total of 86,847 deer harvested during the seven days of the firearm season in 2015. That’s a drop of 7,418.
The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the firearm season on Dec. 1-4 totaled 24,977, compared with 28,977 during the second season in 2015. The preliminary harvest total for the first segment of firearm season on Nov. 18-20 was 54,452 deer, compared with the 57,870 deer taken by hunters during the first season in 2015.
Harvest numbers for area counties:
Bond: 571 in 2016; 677 in 2015
Clinton: 626 in 2016; 616 in 2015
Madison: 622 in 2016; 736 in 2015
Monroe: 921 in 2016; 958 in 2015
Randolph: 2,287 in 2016; 2,339 in 2015
St. Clair: 661 in 2016; 755 in 2015
Washington: 948 in 2016; 1,001 in 2015
