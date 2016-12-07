Washington Park police chief speaks at press conference

Sixty-five area kids from 15 schools got free coats Wednesday, courtesy of the West Side Optimist Club. The club raised $2,000 for the annual giveaway which has been done since 2008. The club purchased the coats at Old Navy in Fairview Heights.
Mom directed the church choir, but Michael Hawkins, of Belleville, surprised her when he started belting out songs one day. Opera expanded that world, but led him back to musical theater and his current major at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
The Belleville Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at Ruler Foods, 1703 North Belt West, just before 9 p.m. Monday. Neither Belleville police nor Belleville fire officials on the scene would say if anyone was injured.
O'Fallon EMS are collecting toys for needy children with their stuff the bus toy drive. They were out in force at the Target in Shiloh on Saturday, but are still taking donations. For more information, call 618-624-4545, ext. 5.