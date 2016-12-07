Washington Park police chief speaks at press conference

Washington Park Police Chief Tony Tomlinson speaks about a body found in a field in East St. Louis at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
Opera leads young singer to jazz hands

Mom directed the church choir, but Michael Hawkins, of Belleville, surprised her when he started belting out songs one day. Opera expanded that world, but led him back to musical theater and his current major at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Ruler foods vehicle fire

The Belleville Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at Ruler Foods, 1703 North Belt West, just before 9 p.m. Monday. Neither Belleville police nor Belleville fire officials on the scene would say if anyone was injured.

Stuff the bus toy drive

O'Fallon EMS are collecting toys for needy children with their stuff the bus toy drive. They were out in force at the Target in Shiloh on Saturday, but are still taking donations. For more information, call 618-624-4545, ext. 5.

