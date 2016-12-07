Burger King plans July 2017 opening for new Belleville location

Belleville Assistant Fire Chief J.P. Penet explains how a sprinkler system can save a home in a fire. Firefighters showed a demonstration during a training exercise the fire department held Wednesday in a vacant home.
Linda Lacy knew she needed to try to find 43-year-old Portia Adams, who was missing for three days. It took a group of 19 searchers about six minutes to find a woman's body. Lacy was disappointed in police and said urban communities need to watch out and help themselves.
Mom directed the church choir, but Michael Hawkins, of Belleville, surprised her when he started belting out songs one day. Opera expanded that world, but led him back to musical theater and his current major at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
The Belleville Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at Ruler Foods, 1703 North Belt West, just before 9 p.m. Monday. Neither Belleville police nor Belleville fire officials on the scene would say if anyone was injured.