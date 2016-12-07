Burger King plans July 2017 opening for new Belleville location

Jason Amarosa wants to build a Burger King in the Belleville Crossing shopping center. He hopes to open it in July 2017.
Opera leads young singer to jazz hands

Mom directed the church choir, but Michael Hawkins, of Belleville, surprised her when he started belting out songs one day. Opera expanded that world, but led him back to musical theater and his current major at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Ruler foods vehicle fire

The Belleville Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at Ruler Foods, 1703 North Belt West, just before 9 p.m. Monday. Neither Belleville police nor Belleville fire officials on the scene would say if anyone was injured.

