It was once a shopper’s paradise. Now, county is trying to figure out what’s next for ‘dead mall.’

St. Louis County officials are trying to figure out what to do with a once-popular shopping mall in north county.
On Tuesday night, county officials held their first public forum about the possible redevelopment of the Jamestown Mall site, according to KMOX. The mall, once a magnet for shoppers, closed for good in July 2014, has been damaged by water leaks and mold and has been tagged by graffiti artists, according to a consultant who recently toured the site. The 1.2-million-square-foot building opened in 1973 and featured four anchor stores.
The Jamestown Mall is considered a “dead mall,” one of hundreds of shopping complexes across the country which are now closed. Many of the facilities were built in the 1970s and 1980s, but found life tough with the advent of online shopping. Although Jamestown Mall is not listed, the website deadmalls.com tracks shopping malls throughout America that have closed.
County officials plan to have another public hearing on the mall’s future in early 2017.
For an idea of what the mall looks like since it closed, check out this YouTube video taken soon after its closure by an urban explorer.
