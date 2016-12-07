Family says missing Barnhart, Mo., girl has been found

A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday, was found Wednesday, according to posts by family members in a Facebook group set up to help find the girl.
Trinity Battig had been reported missing by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to a post by Serena Berkemeier Battig in the group “Missing Trinity,” the girl was found Wednesday. No information about where the girl was found was released.
“Trinity Battig has been located and it (sic) being taken to receive medical attention!” Berkemeier Battig wrote. “Please spread the word. I am heading to the hospital to be with her!”
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office had said that Battig had been missing since Nov. 29. Police feared the girl was in need of medical attention.
