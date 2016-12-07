Farmington, Mo., police seek help to find missing girl

Police in Farmington are seeking the public’s help in trying to locate a missing girl.
According to a post on its Facebook page, the Farmington Police Department is seeking information related to 17-year-old Katie Clover. Police said she was reported missing Tuesday night. Clover is 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds with reddish-brown hair. Police said she was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie, jeans and cowboy boots. She was last seen at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the Quarry Street area of Farmington.
Police said they had no evidence to suggest that Clover is in immident danger or that any foul play is suspected.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact Farmington police at 573-756-6686.
