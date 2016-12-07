The American Red Cross wants to give you free smoke alarms

The American Red Cross of Eastern Missouri has launched a campaign that has officials installing free smoke alarms for families who request them.
Red Cross volunteers spent time with three metro-east families Wednesday, helping them in the wake of structure fires in East St. Louis, Washington Park and Cahokia. The Red Cross is asking every household to do three things:
▪ Install smoke alarms. A working smoke alarm reduces the chance of death in a fire by 50 percent.
▪ Create an escape plan with two routes from every room.
▪ Practice that plan at least twice a year.
Families in the Greater St. Louis Area who do not have working smoke alarms – or are unsure if their smoke alarms work – can call the American Red Cross at 314-516-2797 to make an appointment to have alarms installed for free.
When a resident calls, they will be asked to leave their name, contact information and the best time to be reached. A local volunteer will return their call and set up an appointment to come to their home, check to see if they need new smoke alarms, install alarms or replace batteries. Volunteers also will help the resident create their home fire-escape plan.
