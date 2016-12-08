Freezing temperatures in metro-east forecast

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below:
Thursday...Sunny. High around 30. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
Thursday night...Clear. Low around 15. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Friday...Mostly sunny. High around 30. West wind around 10 mph.
Friday night...Partly cloudy. Low around 18. Light wind.
Saturday...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. High in the mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday night...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Low around 30. Temperature steady or slowly rising.
Sunday...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain...Possibly mixed with snow in the morning...Then chance of rain in the afternoon. High around 40. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Sunday night...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow... Possibly mixed with rain. Low in the upper 20s.
Monday...Partly cloudy. High in the mid 30s.
Monday night...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Low in the lower 20s.
Tuesday...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. High in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the 20s in the afternoon.
Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy. Low around 15.
Wednesday...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. High in the mid 20s.
