Hill neighborhood sees spike in violent crime

Police issued an alert this week to residents living in The Hill, a St. Louis neighborhood, after seeing a recent spike in crime.
A man was shot in the chest during a robbery earlier this week in the 5400 block of Odell Street. In another incident, a double shooting left a 23-year-old dead near the neighborhood, south of Forest Park.
On Tuesday night, two separate women told police they were grabbed by a person who was armed. The crime alert described both incidents as attempted rape. The first was reported in the 5300 block of Wilson Avenue after 9 p.m., KMOV reported. The second one was reported about an hour later in the 3400 block of Hereford Street.
“These are all very disturbing incidents and should make everyone realize the dangerous times we live in,” the alert said.
The Hill Neighborhood Association told KSDK that it was thinking about setting up surveillance cameras and would be seeking other ways to prevent crime in the area.
St. Louis police said residents should consider taking extra precautions during the holiday season, and shared the following suggestions in the crime alert:
▪ Shop online, or shop during the daylight hours if going to the store
▪ For the holidays, shop with a friend or family member and park near the store if possible
▪ Stay off the phone and pay attention to your surroundings when getting in or leaving your vehicle
▪ Ask shopping mall security to walk with you to your vehicle when leaving
