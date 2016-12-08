Fairview Heights police need your help in shooting investigation

The Fairview Heights Police Department is seeking information about a shooting that took place Thursday night.
According to a news release, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of St. Clair Road at approximately 6:24 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reported multiple gunshots coming from the area. Officers found that a home had been shot several times from the street by unknown suspects while several people were inside. Police said no one in the residence was harmed.
Officers were unable to locate any suspects or a suspect vehicle after a search of the area. Crime scene investigators from the Illinois State Police responded to collect evidence. Police have not been able to establish a motive for the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
Comments