Rain in weekend forecast, freezing nightly temperatures

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below:
Friday...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. High around 30. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Friday night...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Low around 18. Light wind.
Saturday...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. High in the upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday night...Cloudy. Low around 30. Temperature steady or slowly rising. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. High in the lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday night...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Low in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday...Partly sunny. High in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Monday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the upper 20s.
Tuesday...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers...Possibly mixed with snow showers. High around 40. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Low around 19.
Wednesday...Colder. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. High in the upper 20s.
Wednesday night and Thursday...Partly cloudy. Low around 15. High around 30.
