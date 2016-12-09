Three charged with baby formula, TV theft from metro-east Walmart

Madison County authorities said tips they received from the public helped identify three out of four possible people suspected of stealing a 43-inch LG television, baby diapers and 75 cans of baby formula at Walmart in Godfrey.
The Madison County sheriff’s office said three people charged with felony retail theft this week include 37-year-old Darnell Gregory, 33-year-old Lawanda C. Hamilton and 34-year-old Terry L. Little.
The sheriff’s office said the three were not yet in custody early Friday morning. Authorities said the suspects are known to live around the north St. Louis county region.
The sheriff’s office said earlier this month that nearly $2,000 worth of goods were stolen from Walmart on Nov. 29.
