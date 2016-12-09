Fire devastates plant, Southern Illinois firefighters called out for help

Multiple fire departments, including at least one in southern Illinois, were called out to battle a fire at the Atlas Roofing plant in Perryville, Mo., late Thursday night.
Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the business. Three employees were inside at the time of the fire, which spread quickly to nearby buildings. All of them made it out safely, KFVS 12 reported. The Chester Fire Department was among an estimated 20 fire departments that responded.
The cause of the fire was still unknown by Friday morning. Photos captured by The Republic-Monitor showed that the fire was still going early in the morning.
In a Facebook post, the City of Perryville called it one of the “biggest” fires it has seen in recent memory. The state fire marshal was called out to investigate.
