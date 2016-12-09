Tom Petty, plus Joe Walsh, coming to St. Louis, Champaign

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers along with special guest Joe Walsh are set to come to the Scottrade Center in St. Louis and State Farm Center in Champaign next spring as part of the band’s 40th anniversary tour.
Tickets for both shows go on sale to the public 10 a.m. Dec. 16. The tour is making a stop in Champaign on May 10 and in St. Louis on May 12. Special pre-sales for Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers Highway Companions Club members are set to begin 10 a.m. Dec. 14.
The tour was announced on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Thursday night.
