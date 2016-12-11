Whisker Bones will treat your dog right

Illinois State Police trooper Calvin Dye Jr. talks about the fatal wreck on Illinois 158 south of Belleville. The Ford Escape driver and two passengers in the Chevy pickup all died, with only the truck driver surviving.
Belleville Fire Department firefighters saw a demonstration of how fast a holiday fire can spread, and how the damage can be seriously limited by a sprinkler system. Videos show the room engulfed in 90 seconds and the fire suppressed within four minutes.
Belleville firefighters put real Christmas trees in two rooms in a vacant house on Wednesday. As part of a training exercise, one room had a sprinkler system set up and one did not. Both rooms were set on fire. The Belleville Fire Department showed what happened to the tree in a room without sprinklers.
Belleville Assistant Fire Chief J.P. Penet explains how a sprinkler system can save a home in a fire. Firefighters showed a demonstration during a training exercise the fire department held Wednesday in a vacant home.