No charges after police investigate ‘suspicious’ behavior toward students

The Belleville Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that it won’t pursue charges after receiving a report of a man acting “suspicious” toward three Abraham Lincoln Elementary School students.
Police were initially investigating after they received a report that a man was allegedly trying to lure the children, all siblings, to his car in the 600 block of North 39th Street in Belleville.
“The Belleville Police Department has completed its investigation into the previously mentioned suspicious incident. We have found that the elderly male had a legitimate reason to be in the area and had conducted himself in a lawful manner,” police wrote. “The fluctuating information provided could not be substantiated and no charges will be pursued by this department.”
Police said earlier this week that they had found some discrepancies in the original report.
Comments