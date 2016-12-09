Metro-East News

December 9, 2016 11:05 AM

No charges after police investigate ‘suspicious’ behavior toward students

News-Democrat

The Belleville Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that it won’t pursue charges after receiving a report of a man acting “suspicious” toward three Abraham Lincoln Elementary School students.

Police were initially investigating after they received a report that a man was allegedly trying to lure the children, all siblings, to his car in the 600 block of North 39th Street in Belleville.

“The Belleville Police Department has completed its investigation into the previously mentioned suspicious incident. We have found that the elderly male had a legitimate reason to be in the area and had conducted himself in a lawful manner,” police wrote. “The fluctuating information provided could not be substantiated and no charges will be pursued by this department.”

Police said earlier this week that they had found some discrepancies in the original report.

Related content

Metro-East News

Comments

Videos

Raw footage from wreck on Interstate 55, near Illinois 159

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos