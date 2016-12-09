Girl Scouts helped shape her. Now, she’s a CEO for the organization.

Sarah Durbin comes from a family of Girl Scouts.
She says the organization has played an “integral role” in shaping the woman she is today. And now she’s reached the highest level among Girl Scouts in Southern Illinois — she’s their CEO.
The Edwardsville resident is replacing Villie M. Appoo, who is retiring after seven years, as the head of the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. The council serves approximately 12,500 girls.
Durbin is a Girl Scout lifetime member and has earned the highest award it offers: the Girl Scout Gold Award. She previously served in leadership roles for the Girl Scouts, from a transitional vice president role in Chicago and Northwest Indiana to a chief human resources officer in Lisle and a CEO in Brookfield.
“...I have always been drawn to the Girl Scouts’ unwavering commitment to empowering all girls,” Durbin said.
I am so excited to play a role in positively influencing our girls who will be tomorrow’s leaders.
Sarah Durbin, the new Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois CEO
She has a background in strategic planning, financial management, business and organizational development and fundraising. Before being hired as Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ CEO, she was executive director for the Statewide Independent Living Council of Illinois, a not-for-profit organization.
Her new post covers 40 counties in Southern Illinois, including St. Clair, Madison, Monroe and Clinton counties.
“GSSI belongs to all of us regardless of where we live within the council or how we choose to participate,” Durbin said, “and I am so excited to play a role in positively influencing our girls who will be tomorrow’s leaders.”
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
