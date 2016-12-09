Metro-east man arrested on child porn charges

A 41-year-old man from Marissa was charged with four felony counts of possessing child pornography Thursday in St. Clair County, according to Belleville police.
Belleville police identified the suspect as Michael McGough. His bail was set at $100,000.
Police said the children shown in the photos that McGough allegedly had were under the age of 13.
Belleville police worked on the case in partnership with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, O’Fallon Police Department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Police said there were no other known victims, but added that they were releasing information of McGough’s arrest to encourage parents to ask their children if they’ve had any prior contact with the suspect. Anyone with information regarding McGough is asked to contact their local police department.
“We understand the sensitive nature of these types of cases, and must respect the privacy of the victims’ families while balancing our duty to ensure public safety,” Belleville police wrote in a Facebook post. “No additional information will be released by the Belleville Police regarding the victims in this case.”
Comments