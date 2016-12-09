Washington County man found dead in woods; no foul play suspected

An Oakdale man was found dead on his property Thursday, but no foul play is suspected in the man’s death.
Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger said in a news release that his office was sent to an area near 4442 State Route 153 for a report of a deceased person found in the woods at 5:36 p.m. on Thursday. Styninger said Anthony A. Buss, 79, was found about a mile east of his residence.
Buss was pronounced dead at 6:05 p.m. Buss was found on property that he owned. A neighbor said Buss was last seen two or three days prior to his body being discovered.
Styninger said Buss suffered from dementia and appears to have been walking on his property and presumably could not find his way back to his residence. Styninger said Buss died of hypothermia. Styninger said fire department ATVs had to be used to get to the body.
The death was investigated by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Washington County Coroner’s Office. The Coulterville Fire Department, Washington County Ambulance Service and Nashville Fire Department assisted.
Comments