One injured during shooting at high school basketball game

One person was injured Friday night during a shooting that took place prior to a basketball game at Bayless High School.
According to a news release from Michael Hawkins, assistant superintendent of the Bayless School District, a single gunshot was fired in the gym lobby after 7 p.m.
The shooting took place just after the start of the Bayless boys basketball team’s game with Affton. Hawkins said no players, spectators, students or staff from either school were harmed.
“The scene was secured by the authorities, and fans were evacuated from the gymnasium,” Hawkins wrote in the statement. “St. Louis County Police (School Resource Officers) were on campus at the time of the event and were able to immediately respond to the situation. Police are now searching for the suspect who fled the scene.”
A St. Louis County Police Department spokesman told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that a man was grazed by a bullet. Three men who were involved in the incident ran from the scene and left in a car. The police spokesman said the man who was injured was specifically targeted.
Comments