American Legion raffle is the buzz in Nashville

Nashville American Legion Post 110 bar manager and member Dan Heggemeier stands besides the registry for The Queen of Hearts, a raffle with a progressive jackpot. The American Legion Post started the raffle in January to raise money for improvements to the facility. The board at right is down to 6 cards and a pot that will exceed $200,000 next Wednesday.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Nashville American Legion Post 110 started The Queen of Hearts, a raffle with a progressive jackpot, in January to raise money for improvements to the facility. The board is down to 6 cards and a pot that will exceed $200,000 next Wednesday.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
The Nashville American Legion Post 110 is holding a Queen of Hearts raffle to raise money for improvements to their facility. Next week the pot should exceed $200,000.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
The Nashville American Legion Post 110 is holding a Queen of Hearts raffle to raise money for improvements to their facility. The tent at left was put up to accomodate the overflow crowds they have at each drawing. The next drawing should exceed $200,000 and could approach $240,000.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Tim Issler of Pickneyville stopped by the Nashville American Legion Post 110 Saturday to buy The Queen of Hearts raffle tickets. The pot should exceed $200,000 by next Wednesday. Issler said the word got out and everyone at work is talking about what they would do with the pot.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Meier's Market owner Sharon Markwardt says the Nashville American Legion Post 110 Queen of Hearts raffle is more than a craze, everyone is talking about it.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Nashville American Legion Post 110 bar manager and member Dan Heggemeier holds one of the first raffle drums they used. Now the have progressed to the one on the right for next Wednesday's drawing that may approach 60,000 tickets sold. The American Legion Post started the The Queen of Hearts raffle in January to raise money for improvements to the facility. The raffle is down to 6 remaining cards and a pot that will exceed $200,000 next Wednesday.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com