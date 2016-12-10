IDOT to repair part of I-270 bridge deck near Granite City

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to have a daytime lane restriction Monday on the Interstate 270 Mississippi River bridge near Granite City, the agency said.
Weather permitting, the westbound right lane of the I-270 bridge is scheduled to be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, IDOT said. The lane restriction is needed to repair the bridge deck.
It is anticipated this lane restriction will result in significant traffic delays, and motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes, IDOT said.
Traffic control devices will be used to assist motorists during the restriction, the agency said.
