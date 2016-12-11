Belleville gets a new restaurant with another one on the way

The Swansea Family Restaurant has reopened in Belleville at the former Tasty’s Chicago Grill at 4421 W. Main St.
The restaurant had been at 1500 N. Illinois St. in Swansea for about three years. That spot is now a Cholula’s Mexican Restaurant.
The hours will be 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily with breakfast specials from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Call 618-416-7714 for more information.
Online clothing retailer
Danny Smith, of Highland, has launched Built by Battle, a clothing brand company.
Smith’s online store offers men’s and women’s cotton T-shirts, hoodies, tank tops, crop tops and leggings displaying the Built By Battle brand.
“Built By Battle provides premium-quality apparel with a message,” Smith told the Metro East Small Business Development Center, which helped guide Smith in starting the business. “We take pride in providing incredibly comfortable clothing for you to tackle whatever life brings you each day.”
For information about the clothing brand, go to www.builtbybattle.com.
Burger King update
The developer of a planned Burger King at the intersection Frank Scott Parkway and Belleville Crossing Street is asking the city of Belleville for an exemption on sales taxes for construction material purchased for the building.
Developer Jason Amarosa has requested a state sales tax exemption of an estimated $62,000 to help defray part of the $2.3 million construction cost.
The project is slated to take place in an enterprise zone, allowing the city to grant the sales tax exemption.
Amarosa hopes to start construction in April.
Award for a local attorney
M. Ann Hatch, an attorney with Herzog Crebs LLP, received the 2016 Distinguished Service to Law and Society Award at the Fellows Breakfast sponsored by the Illinois Bar Foundation on Friday in Chicago.
Hatch also serves as a managing partner with Herzog Crebs, which is based in St. Louis, but has offices in Belleville and Edwardsville.
She is a resident of Belleville.
Pure 111 operating
A medical spa offering botox, dysport, dermal fillers, microneedling and medical grade skin care treatments is operating in O’Fallon.
Pure 111 is owned by Amy Katsikas, an advanced practice nurse who started the business. Katsikas also has another nurse and esthetician working with her, as well as an office administrator.
The business, which provides consultations and evaluations before treatments, has existed for more than five years, but moved to its new location at 1405 N. Green Mount Road, Suite 511, in July.
For more information call 618-208-1111 or go to www.pure111.com.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
Comments