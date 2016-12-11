Metro-East News

December 11, 2016 8:54 AM

You’ll need your gloves, scarves and boots this week

News-Democrat

More than 3 inches of snow had fallen over much of the Chicago region as of Sunday morning, and residents of the metro-east are looking at a chance of a snow in their forecast, as well.

As much as 8 inches of snow were expected in Chicago through Sunday night, the Chicago Tribune reported, and the National Weather Service had issued a winter storm warning through the evening. The Illinois Department of Transportation warned motorists to take it slow and remember driving safety tips during winter weather.

Though rain was in the forecast for Sunday in the metro-east, temperatures were expected to stay above freezing during the day with a low of 30 Sunday night. Temperatures are expected to stick around the mid-30s to upper 20s throughout the week, though Wednesday and Friday bring a 20 to 30 percent chance of snow. Bitter cold will set in at night with lows in the teens throughout the week.

In Chicago, meanwhile, the Chicago Tribune reported that city officials were planning on having all roads clear by Monday morning.

At least some Chicago residents, however, seemed to be enjoying one of the first big snows of the season.

