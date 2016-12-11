You’ll need your gloves, scarves and boots this week

More than 3 inches of snow had fallen over much of the Chicago region as of Sunday morning, and residents of the metro-east are looking at a chance of a snow in their forecast, as well.
As much as 8 inches of snow were expected in Chicago through Sunday night, the Chicago Tribune reported, and the National Weather Service had issued a winter storm warning through the evening. The Illinois Department of Transportation warned motorists to take it slow and remember driving safety tips during winter weather.
Updated road conditions. Please drive safely this morning and give plows plenty of room to work. Thank you! https://t.co/UCHqSi1JWA #ilwx pic.twitter.com/95kHEn1MCD— IDOT (@IDOT_Illinois) December 11, 2016
Though rain was in the forecast for Sunday in the metro-east, temperatures were expected to stay above freezing during the day with a low of 30 Sunday night. Temperatures are expected to stick around the mid-30s to upper 20s throughout the week, though Wednesday and Friday bring a 20 to 30 percent chance of snow. Bitter cold will set in at night with lows in the teens throughout the week.
In Chicago, meanwhile, the Chicago Tribune reported that city officials were planning on having all roads clear by Monday morning.
As up to 8 inches of snow expected through Sunday night, city officials assure a normal Monday morning rush hour https://t.co/8U2D9kSBrC pic.twitter.com/c7MFrzh21k— Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) December 11, 2016
At least some Chicago residents, however, seemed to be enjoying one of the first big snows of the season.
Beautiful snow-covered #Chicago pic.twitter.com/q6klAcRVr0— Antoni Maroto (@antonimaroto) December 11, 2016
Your Photos: Snow Across the Chicago Area https://t.co/s4PleBewIG pic.twitter.com/vBaKToDZE2— Chicago Daily News (@ChicagoDailyNew) December 11, 2016
