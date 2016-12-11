Catch up on the news you might have missed from last week

It was a busy week for news in the metro-east. Here are the 10 biggest stories from Dec. 4-10:
Three are killed in Centreville Avenue crash
Three people died Friday in a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Centreville Avenue, Illinois State Police said.
Friends, family search for woman missing for 3 days, find her in 6 minutes
Nineteen searchers decided they needed to help find a woman who had missing for three days, and they did — almost immediately.
Interstate 55 crash snarls traffic for several hours
Traffic was slowed on eastbound Interstate 55 near Collinsville for several hours Thursday after a multi-vehicle crash.
Nine face corruption charges, including East St. Louis councilwoman, Board of Review member
Eight public officials and one private citizen were arrested Monday on corruption charges, including East St. Louis Councilwoman June Hamilton Dean, East St. Louis Township Trustee Edith R. Moore and St. Clair County Board of Review member Michael Crockett Jr.
Hamilton resigns as East St. Louis township supervisor; replacement named
Tommy Dancy will take over for Oliver Hamilton, according to township attorney Michael Wagner.
Air Force dad returns from deployment, surprises his kids at Althoff game
Mike Seiler’s children were certainly surprised to see him — they didn’t know he was going to appear out of nowhere during halftime at an Althoff Catholic High School basketball game Friday night.
Belleville Crossing is getting a new restaurant
Jason Amarosa, who opened his first Burger King restaurant last year in Swansea at 2801 N. Illinois St., wants to open another one in the Belleville Crossing shopping center at the intersection Frank Scott Parkway and Belleville Crossing Street.
Prenzler sworn in as Madison County Board Chairman
A new era began in Madison County, but it got off to a rocky start as both its first meeting and its second meeting might have been illegal.
This is how you can stay safe if your Christmas tree catches fire
The Belleville fire department said it wants residents to know what sprinklers could do in the event of a house fire.
New judge lived with violent parolee, is taken off felony cases
Newly-installed circuit Judge Ron Duebbert will hear traffic cases after Chief Judge Andrew Gleeson learned of David E. Fields, a parolee on the Violent Offender Registry, was living at the new judge’s home.
