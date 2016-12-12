Mostly cloudy this week, chance of snow by Friday and the weekend

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below:
Monday...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. High around 40. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.
Monday night...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of sprinkles and flurries after midnight. Low around 30. Light wind.
Tuesday...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. High in the mid 30s. North wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday night...Colder. Partly cloudy. Low around 17. North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
Wednesday...Mostly cloudy in the morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. High around 30. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday night...Mostly clear. Low around 13.
Thursday...Partly cloudy. High in the mid 20s.
Thursday night...Mostly cloudy. Low around 16.
Friday...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. High in the mid 30s.
Friday night...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Low in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the 40s.
Saturday...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. High in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the 30s in the afternoon.
Saturday night...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow...Possibly mixed with rain. Low around 16.
Sunday...Much colder. Partly cloudy. High in the mid 20s.
