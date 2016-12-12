Lionel Richie, Mariah Carey to perform at Scottrade Center

Music icons Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey announced Monday they will perform together in concert at the Scottrade Center in April as part of their All Hits Tour.
Tickets for the April 18 concert go on sale Saturday, Dec. 17 at www.livenation.com.
The tour marks the first time Richie and Carey have ever performed together. The 35-show tour starts on March 15 in Baltimore and travels through New York, Chicago, New Orleans and of course, St. Louis, on its way across the country.
AT&T priority presale ticket access begins at 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Dec. 13 through the AT&T THANKS program. For complete presale details visit www.att.com/frontoftheline. Citi cardholders can also take advantage of presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday, Dec. 15. For complete presale details visit: www.citiprivatepass.com.
Comments