Metro-East News

December 12, 2016 10:15 AM

Coroner releases name of 23-year-old killed in crash

News-Democrat

The Madison County coroner identified Maurkeysha Belk as the 23-year-old woman who died in a single-car crash early Saturday morning.

GUEST BOOK: Maurkeysha Belk

Belk was driving a Chevrolet Silverado near mile-marker 30 near Pontoon Beach when she lost control of her vehicle and slid into a ditch, according to Illinois State Police Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. The vehicle overturned and landed upside-down. Belk was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:11 a.m.

Serenity Memorial Chapel in Belleville is handing arrangements, which were not yet finalized as of Monday morning, according to the funeral home.

Related content

Metro-East News

Comments

Videos

Belleville mayor and other candidates petition for election

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos