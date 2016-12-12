Metro-east men get $18.5M settlement after 2012 train derailment fire

Two men from Belleville who were injured in a fire at a derailment clean-up are getting an $18.5 million settlement, according to their attorneys.
Partners at Clifford Law, Robert Clifford and Colin Dunn, represented 38-year-old Tony Carillo and 28-year-old Greg Powers in the case. Both men are employees of RJ Corman Derailment Services in Nicholasville, Ky.
The Chicago law office said the two men were severely injured in a fire during a clean-up near West Point, Ky. in October 2012. The chemical fire at the derailment site resulted in injuries as well as mass evacuation, WDRB had reported.
The lawsuit was filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court located in Louisville, Ky., and named CSX Transportation, Inc., Paducah & Louisville Railway Co. and the Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health as the defendants.
The attorneys said Powers suffered second- and third-degree burns over 70 percent of his body as well as inhalation injuries to his throat and lungs. Carillo had first- and third-degree burns over 40 percent of his body, which included both arms, his torso and back.
“This incident was completely avoidable had the companies involved taken reasonable precautions,” Clifford said. “These men and their families are changed forever. Burns are very serious injuries — both painful and disfiguring.”
Tad Thomas of Thomas Law Offices in Louisville, Ky. and Brad Badgley of Brad L. Badgley P.C. in Belleville also represented the two injured workers.
Comments