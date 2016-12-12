The metro-east contributed to United Way’s record-setting year

The United Way raised $1.4 million in the metro-east in 2016, according to the charity’s Greater St. Louis chapter.
“There are so many people who came together to volunteer their time and contribute to United Way,” said Ryan Russell Kemper, the 2016 campaign chairman of the Illinois Division, in a press release, “and because of their generosity and commitment, the Illinois Division will continue to be able to help our neighbors around the community.”
The Illinois Division works in St. Clair, Randolph, Clinton and Monroe counties.
More than 100,000 people donated in the St. Louis region, according to the organization, which helps 100,000 people in the area.
United Way donates money to health initiatives including the “2-1-1 Helpline, a free, confidential resource available 24/7; one-time community grants; and collective impact initiatives such as Ready By 21 and East Side Aligned,” wrote Erin Smith, the group’s spokeswoman, in an email.
The United Way raised just more $75 million total in the Greater St. Louis region in 2016, the most it has ever raised. Last year, the United Way of Greater St. Louis raised $74.3 million, according to Smith.
There were 13 donations of at least $1 million from businesses and labor unions. Edward Jones, the financial company, gave $5 million for the third year in a row.
Charity Navigator, a watchdog group, rated the United Way of Greater St. Louis 89.77 overall out of 100 on Oct. 1, after the organization’s tax forms were released. The group noted that 91 percent of money the charity receives locally goes toward programs and services.
