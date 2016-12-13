Tuesday morning commuters may see snow, sleet, freezing rain

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below:
Tuesday...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain...Snow... Possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet in the morning...Then partly sunny in the afternoon. High in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the 20s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday night...Colder. Mostly clear. Low around 16. North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
Wednesday...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. High in the lower 30s. Light wind in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night...Mostly clear. Low around 14. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Thursday...Partly sunny. High in the mid 20s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.
Thursday night...Mostly cloudy. Low around 17.
Friday...Mostly cloudy. High in the mid 30s.
Friday night...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain... Possibly mixed with snow. Low in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the 40s.
Saturday...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain... Possibly mixed with snow. High in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the 30s.
Saturday night...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Low around 12.
Sunday and Sunday night...Much colder. Mostly clear. High around 20. Low around 10.
Monday...Mostly sunny. High in the upper 20s.
